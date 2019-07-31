Warning over scrap metal collectors in Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council has said that people using illegal dealers could land them in trouble as their scrap often ends up being fly-tipped.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said: “Don’t leave anything out for scrap dealers and don’t book a dealer that you haven’t checked first.

“We have 18 licensed dealers in the borough at the moment. They all have distinctive red signs on their vehicles clearly displaying their business name, licence number and when the licence expires. They also must be able to show you their badge which is displayed in the windscreen of the vehicle.

“If you do use an unlicensed scrap dealer, you risk having your scrap fly-tipped which could be traced back to you and land you with a Fixed Penalty Notice for £400.

“Alternatively, you can use our Household Recycling Centres in Halesfield and Hortonwood which are open every day or the Council’s bulk waste collection service which will take away large items from beds to washing machines, freezers to broken lawn mowers, for a small fee.”

For a list of licensed scrap dealers visit telford.gov.uk/downloads/file/6059/scrap_metal_collectors_register

To report and unlicensed scrap collector, email licensing@telford.gov.uk with as much detail about the vehicle as possible, as well as date, time and location.