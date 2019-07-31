In court: Mother and son caught with cannabis in Telford police raid

Diane Drennan and Daniel Drennan-Kane were arrested after police executed a warrant at a house in Woodcroft, Woodside, in 2017.

Then on August 29 the following year police raided another house in Wantage, also Woodside, and again found Drennan with cannabis.

On Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court Drennan-Kane pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing class B drugs, and Drennan pleaded guilty to the same offence as well as an additional charge for the 2018 incident.

Representing Drennan-Kane, 23, Paul Smith said pre-sentence reports should be prepared because of the amount of drugs the two had.

The defendants, both of Wantage in Woodside, will now be sentenced on August 30.

Debra White represented Drennan, 38.