'It's the Boris Factor': Telford Tory association membership goes up 10 per cent in a week

Nicola Lowery, chairwoman of the association, said the "Boris Factor" had reinvigorated people's interest in the party.

“With a new Prime minister, new Cabinet and a renewed vision, it has been a very positive start for Boris Johnson," she said.

"I am delighted that we have seen an increase in membership within the Telford Conservative Association and over the last two years our membership has almost doubled, which is truly fantastic news.

"As an association we hold a number of events, hold regular policy forums where anyone within our community is welcome to contribute their ideas to inform Government policy and have a Young Conservatives group to ensure that we engage and involve people from across our community.

"It is an incredibly exciting time for the Conservative Party both locally here in Telford and on a national level as we restore optimism in our great nation and make sure that we both as a party and government invest in the things that matter to you and our community.

"I’m incredibly proud to be a part of such a engaged, talented and diverse team here within the Conservative Party and I would encourage anyone who is interested in getting involved in to join us."

Ms Lowery said Boris Johnson had done good work so far.

“It was right for our Prime Minister to make some dramatic changes within the Cabinet and I do feel that he has appointed a very talented, formidable and energised team to restore vision within the Conservative Party, honour the referendum by departing the EU and deliver our aspirational domestic agenda in the national interest.

“Boris Johnson gave a very confident delivery in the House of Commons and already our Prime Minister has made a number of positive announcements regarding our commitments to increase Police numbers, investment in infrastructure and our PM has today announced that he will establish a dedicated office for Veteran affairs to support Military personnel, which will provide greater lifelong support."

Members of Telford's Labour Party have also taken the opportunity of a new Prime Minsiter to back a call for better council funding.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader Shaun Davies signed a letter along with more than 100 other Labour council leaders across the country calling for an extra £2bn to be invested in children's services and £2bn in adult social care.

Councillor Davies said councils "simply cannot take any more cuts".

"Further cuts by central Government will mean that there will be devastating effects for children at risk, disabled adults and vulnerable older people, as well as on community services,".he said.