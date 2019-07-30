Two men still in custody after 15-year-old boy injured in Telford brawl

Police said investigations were still continuing after what police described as "shocking large-scale violent disorder" outside the Wren's Nest pub in Ketley at about 10pm on Saturday.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and violent disorder, and a 32-year-old man has also been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

Extra police officers have been in the area on patrol to help reassure nearby residents.

A number of people were reported to have been involved and police are still looking for anybody with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to call West Mercia Police on 101 quoting incident number 785s of 27 July 2019.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.