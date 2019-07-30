Council warning as TV Licensing scam comes to Telford

Telford & Wrekin Council warned people not to click the link if they receive an email saying that their licence has been unable to renew.

The email purports to be from the TV Licensing Company, and says that the receiver needs to set up a new direct debit by clicking on a link.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement said: “We know this email is doing the rounds in the borough at the moment, even our own public protection team has received it.

“This is a ‘phishing’ scam, designed to steal your personal and financial details.

“Our advice is DO NOT click on the link. If you receive this email, report it straight away to Scam Action on 0300 330 3003 and then delete it.

“If you have any doubts about the current validity of your TV licence, contact the TV Licensing company DIRECTLY using information available on their official website.”

For more information visit tvlicensing.co.uk