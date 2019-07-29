Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery raises £35,000 for good causes in first year

The draw which is celebrating its first anniversary has also paid out £11,450 to lucky winners.

In a recent draw a Telford resident won £2,000 and was the third person to win that amount in a year.

The jackpot is up to £25,000.

It is operated by Telford and Wrekin Community Lottery (Twincl) which currently supports more than 50 worthy causes including disability groups and restoration projects.

The borough's finance chief Councillor Lee Carter said: “For one year now, Twincl has helped to fund a number of important good causes in Telford and Wrekin. I would like to thank anyone who has chosen to support a good cause in the past year. You are making a real difference and helping to create a better borough.”

“Under the scheme, 60p in every pound goes directly to a good cause and the remaining costs go towards the running costs and prize pots. This represents more than double the amount the National Lottery gives to good causes.

“We hope that even more of the community will get involved with the scheme.”

Among the groups to benefit is Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust which received a £3,200 grant towards the Wappenshall Wharf restoration project.

Advertising

Trustee and fundraiser for the trust Alan Boney said: “We receive funding from a number of sources but the money we raise from Twincl is regular. Every month we get a steady funding stream that we know we can rely on.

“By the end of this year we hope to open our cafe at Wappenshall, which is our first step to turning these buildings into a vibrant hub of activity where people can meet and work.

“Eventually we plan to open a Thomas Telford Museum, which will be the first of its kind in the country and we think will be a national attraction.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all of our Twincl supporters over the past year, and those that will join in the future. You are supporting a group that is run entirely by volunteers who want to help improve where we live and preserve our history.

“We are always looking for more support. I’d like to invite everyone to come and see the conservation work we do every Saturday. The people that do often end up volunteering with us or buying Twincl tickets to support us in our endeavours.”

Draws are held Saturdays.