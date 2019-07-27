Telford pension firm staff raise £5,000 for charity

A team of pension specialists has so far raised over £5,000 in support of five local charities.

Staff from Pensionlite based in Stafford Court, Telford, along with volunteers are taking on a different challenge each month throughout 2019, and have so far raised £5,000.

Their 12 months of charity campaign is raising money for Lingen Davies, Hope House, Compton Care, Severn Hospice and Jayne Sargent Foundation.

Events have included a 24-hour indoor rowathon, a coast-to-coast cycle across Britain and office bake-off.

For July they will be taking on a 12-hour squashathon to be held at Lilleshall National Sports & Conferencing Centre.

The event will also feature former England under-40s international squash player and 10 times Shropshire county squash champion, Courtney Downing, who will be playing an exhibition match.

James Tomlinson, marketing manager for the company, said: “We’ve had an incredible year and are very grateful for all the donations we have received.

“Staff and volunteers have worked hard each month to organise the challenges and events, so it has been very rewarding to see how successful they have been.”

“People have been very forthcoming with their support and are keen to help us in any way they can.”

The year-long charity challenge is in memory of company founder Andy Hawthorne who sadly passed away in late 2018.

Mr Hawthorne was a big supporter of fundraising within the local community and Pensionlite staff wanted to continue his great work.

To donate to the 12 months of charity cause or help out contact the team on support@pensionlite.co.uk