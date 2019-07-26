Walk to protect swans at Telford beauty spot raises £100

Friends of Holmer Lake held its 22 Lakes & Pools Challenge to in a bid to raise £1,000 to install spy cameras at the lake in Brookside.

It comes after two swans were attacked at the site. One was shot and killed and another was found with a metal nut lodged into its beak.

Friends' chairman Connor Furnival said: "We had a fantastic day at our 22 Lakes & Pools Challenge around south Telford and were able to gain a further £100 from the walk towards our Save Our Swans Campaign.

More than £500 has so far been raised online and donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/save-our-swans

"We are all sickened by what has happened at Holmer Lake and if you look at news articles around the country you will see that we are not the only place being targeted by mindless, cowardly thugs," Mr Furnival added.

“We’ve asked the RSPCA and Cuan Wildlife to ensure no swans are re-located to Holmer Lake at present as we cannot guarantee their safety. If any decide to migrate here from other lakes and pools we have no lawful reason to move them unless there is a threat to their safety, and the recent harm to swans is unfortunately not a good enough reason."