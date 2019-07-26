Menu

Free lunches at Telford kids' club

By Nick Humphreys | Telford | News | Published:

Youngsters can tuck into free lunches if they join a Telford kids' club in the summer holidays.

Lilli Timmis, aged 9, of Dawley

Meeting Point House in Southwater, Telford, will be holding free arts, craft and woodland workshops every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from July 30 to August 22 between noon and 3pm, with a healthy lunch funded by Telford & Wrekin Council to support families who are in receipt of free school meals.

Lilli enjoys her lunch

Angela Creighton, manager of Meeting Point House, said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for local families and Meeting Point Trust are very excited to be involved in the delivery of this project for the first time."

To book call Meeting Point House on 01952 292268 or email reception@meetingpointhouse.co.uk

