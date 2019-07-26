Families make the most of scorching temperatures in Shropshire - in pictures

The mercury rose to 39C in parts of the country yesterday, a record high for the UK.

Across the Shropshire and the West Midlands, families were exploring the area's parks and countrysides, taking part in summer holiday activities and enjoying the great weather.

Lilly Ralphs, aged 12, Kyle Thidlow and Archie Illife, aged 4, from Wolverhampton at Telford town park

But while families were enjoying the sunshine, rail passengers across the counties were facing cancellations and delays.

The increased heat meant speed restrictions were imposed by Network Rail.

Richard Brooks, customer experience director for West Midlands Railway, said: “Extreme heat causes issues on the track and although we are running our regular timetable, passengers should check their journeys before travelling.

“It is crucial that passengers remain hydrated and we advise our customers to carry water with them if possible. If passengers feel ill on board a train they should not attempt to stop it, but instead seek help at the next station.”

Kyle Thidlow from Wolverhampton gets a soaking at Telford town park

The heat hit so hard that staff at Shropshire's hospitals were given free bottles of water to help keep them hydrated.

Bottled water was given free of charge to doctors, nurses and all other healthcare professionals.

Paula Dabbs, Head of Organisational Development at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals, said: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone for keeping going during this really hot weather.

Leanne Walsh and Demi Shaw, from Wolverhampton, with their children Lkhii Ruddock, aged ten months and Demi Shaw aged one, from Wolverhampton

"From talking to colleagues across different parts of our hospitals I know how hard it is working during this incredible heatwave.

“While everyone knows the importance of keeping patients as comfortable as they can be, it is also really important that our staff take great care of themselves during the hot weather—and staying hydrated is just one way of doing that.”

Thousands of water bottles were made available for staff to collect outside the restaurants at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and the Princess Royal Hospital from 10.30am yesterday morning.

Time for a picnic at Telford town park

But the heat wasn't bad news for everyone as families at parks across the region, including Tettenhall Green in Wolverhampton, where parents and children were soaking up the sun throughout the day.

The big cats at West Midland Safari Park were also cooling off in their swimming pools as they enjoyed ice lollies in the sun.

Made up of frozen meat, water and blood, they proved the perfect treat for the animals.

Big cats at West Midland Safari Park have been enjoying ice lollies in their pools

Head keeper of carnivores, Chris Hodgkins, said, “A huge part of our roles as keepers is providing the animals in our care with varied enrichment.

"This is very important, as it helps enhance the quality of their environment and care, as well as satisfying their behavioural and physiological needs.

"Different forms of enrichment involve food, sensory, social, cognitive and physical.

“Food is always very successful and can be used to encourage natural behaviours such as hunting.

"We do this by hiding meat or giving it to them in a challenging way by hanging the meat high or giving them frozen blood blocks.

The Park’s pride of tawny lions have been playing with their ‘bath toys’

"The pools are a form of physical enrichment and provide them with a place to bathe, drink and cool down.

"You will often see them cooling off or having a splash, especially over the summer in the warm weather.”

For those not enjoying the soaring temperatures, there may be some respite at the weekend and into next week, as predictions from the Met Office show that both the West Midlands and Shropshire will cool down to 20C and the high teens.