RAF Museum Cosford named number one accessible attraction in Shropshire

A report by Revitalise, a national charity that create revitalising holidays for disabled people and their carers, found the museum to be the most disabled friendly destinations in the county.

Revitalise Chief Executive Officer Chris Simmonds said: “As we all head off on our summer holidays, disabled people can rest-assured that their accessibility needs are being put to the forefront by Britain’s tourist attractions.

“We are thrilled to announce that attractions like the RAF Museum Cosford are giving accessibility the focus it needs. Our wonderful guests visit many tourist attractions up and down the UK on their breaks with us, so having their needs put first is a big step in the right direction.

“Families now have more confidence in the travel and tourism industry and know that their accessibility needs are being met to a higher standard than ever before. However, there is still progress to be made to ensure the best of British Culture is fully accessible to everyone.

“The best advice we can give to venues is to involve disabled people in your plans – they know what real accessibility means and will tell you the truth about whether you’re getting it right.”

The last Revitalise Accessible Tourism Report was carried out in 2014.

The estimated annual spending power of disabled visitors has increased to £249 billion compared to £212 billion in 2014.