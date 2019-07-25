Filth, flies and zero hygiene ratings: Telford pizza shop boss banned from serving food

Pizza Boss in Ketley Bank had doner meat left on a spit at room temperature, cooked chicken lying in a bowl with flies surrounding it and a filthy food processor held together with tape when officers inspected in August of 2018.

Daulat Khan, the shop's food business operator, pleaded guilty to three offences of failing to comply with EU food safety and hygiene regulations at Telford Magistrates Court.

Khan, who is now 23, opened the Pizza Boss takeaway at Fourth Avenue in 2015, and it has received several hygiene ratings of zero, one and two out of five ever since.

Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council

Telford & Wrekin Council officers Samuel Hoskins and Hannah Meehan visited the shop on August 30 last year for a routine inspection. Khan was present for the inspection.

The officers' first cause for concern was a kebab spit that was turned off, with meat still on the skewer at room temperature.

When asked about the spit Khan said usual practice was for the kebab to be cooked, left at room temperature and then re-heated when customers ordered.

Julie Fisher, prosecuting, said: "There was cooked chicken stored at room temperature in what appeared to be a washing up bowl. There were numerous flies in that immediate proximity."

'Extremely concerning'

There were burgers stored at room temperature, separated only by paper and without documentation to show their use-by date.

When inspectors saw the daily inspection log, they found the last 11 weeks' worth of results were missing.

They asked Khan about the temperature requirements for chilled storage, and he said they should be kept around 13C. The legal maximum is 8C.

Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council

Miss Fisher said: "It was clear that Mr Khan had little knowledge of legal cool handling requirements which was extremely concerning to the officers.

"At times he was openly laughing, he didn't appear to be concerned about the conditions in the business."

One food preparation area had a hole in the ceiling with flaking paint, there was a damaged food processor that had been taped together and dirt built up on several surfaces.

There was also no food probe for monitoring food temperatures.

A toilet lobby had no hand soap, and sodden cardboard was being used to absorb water under another sink.

Photos: Telford & Wrekin Council

The officers gave Khan a written warning and a hygiene rating of zero. At a follow-up inspection there was little evidence of improvement, and Khan was interviewed under caution.

Representing Khan, Abid Hussain said that the restaurant was no longer trading but that Khan was seeking for it to be re-rated to assist with selling it.

Magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were not sufficient to deal with Khan, and committed him to the crown court.

In the meantime they imposed an interim food prohibition order banning from being involved with food business, and indicated he will receive a long order when he is sentenced.

Khan, of College Road in Birmingham, will appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on a date to be agreed.