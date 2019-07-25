Life-saving kit to be installed in Telford square

An automated external defibrillator will soon be mounted outside the Meeting Point House hub and cafe in Southwater, near to the chain restaurants and Cineworld.

Donations towards the machine came from the West Midlands Ambulance Service and the Freemasons of the Iron Bridge Lodge, who hold their meetings at Meeting Point House.

Andy Delamere from the Freemasons said: "We are proud to be involved in this project and we seriously hope it is never used. If it is then it saves someone’s life."

Phil Wright, customer service assistant at the venue, has been appealing for funding for the machine for months. He said: "‘It has been a personal plight of mine to source the vital piece of life-saving equipment, and I am very grateful to those who have supported me."