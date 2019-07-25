Joe's battle to help Telford's homeless

Joe Mack has only been at Maninplace for about six months, but already she is making a difference with homeless people around Telford.

The mental health worker at the charity has recently had her contract extended by two years, but she says she is barely scratching the surface of the issue.

Maninplace, based in Wellington, provides emergency, temporary, supported and long-term accommodation for people who are sleeping rough or are homeless in the borough of Telford & Wrekin.

Joe, who lives in Wolverhampton, has to speak with those having problems and gets them the help they need.

Many of the people who she assists have mental health issues or are struggling with drugs and alcohol.

Around 75 per cent of those currently in supported accommodation with the charity have some sort of difficulty with their mental health.

"I treat everybody as an individual – everybody," Joe said.

"A lot aren’t actually diagnosed with mental health problems, so then it's about them knocking down all these barriers with GPs so they can get a diagnosis. Then we can put them on whatever route and support them onto that pathway to recovery."

There are also issues with drug use, which can make existing mental health issues worse or introduce new problems.

"It's the chicken and the egg scenario," Joe said.

"Nobody knows if it's their mental health or if it's the drugs.

"Did the drugs come first and then the mental health or is it the mental health and then they use drugs as a coping mechanism?

"Anxiety and depression is the biggest mental health problem among my homeless clients.”

Men in particular have a problem with talking about their problems, Joe said.

Joe Mack with colleague Jay Cherrington

The numbers of those with mental health issues is rising, but that's partly due to an increase in reporting.

“It comes down to the alpha male image,” Joe said, “‘I haven’t got mental health, oh, there’s nothing wrong with me’.

“Chipping away at that individual, you find out, actually, you do need support.

“It’s easier now that I’m there to support them, but a lot of them just sat back and did nothing and suffered in silence which, we all know, is dangerous as male suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45.

“When we work with males, the stories I've heard about some of these things, you wouldn't read about it.”

Finding housing and helping clients to secure jobs has also proven to be very difficult.

“With mental ill-health you have got a lot of behaviour changes and people put it down to violence and aggression, but they don't understand why that person is being violent and aggressive in the first place.

“If I refer to one guy - nobody would house him, but he wants to do voluntary work now in a charity shop.

“But he can't do voluntary work because his police record which says violence and aggression.

“If you sat down and listened to why he was violent and aggressive in the first place, but people don't see that bigger picture. They just see the mental health record and the criminal record – they don't know the underlying issues to why they are like they are.”

While Joe and her homeless clients face many difficulties, she always finds the positives in the work that she does.

“We have got fantastic outcomes as well," she said.

“I've built up such a rapport with one individual in the matter of two hours that she was phoning me up all weekend. It was lovely to just know that she was safe and well."

Report by Jade van Jaarsveld