Telford Council to carry out childcare survey

The childcare sufficiency survey's aim in to help the authority ensure parents and carers have access to childcare from birth to 25 years.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: “By giving us your views, we will be able to plan ahead and try to make sure that there are enough high-quality childcare places at the times and places that families need them the most.”

The survey, which closes at 9am, on August 5, can be completed online at telford.gov.uk/childcaresurvey and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

The survey will close at 9am on August 5.

Hard copies can also be obtained by If anyone needs it in an alternative format, emailing talkingchildcare@telford.gov.uk or calling 01952 385423.