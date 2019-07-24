Shhh! Why Telford gym users have been told to keep the noise down

The running machines in The Telford Langley School’s fitness suite have had a “detrimental effect” on the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service that shares their building, a report says.

Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust estates chief Robert Graves says other renovations at the Dawley site have “upgraded the acoustic performance of partitions and doors”, leading to “higher standards of privacy and dignity”.

He adds that the school has “agreed to manage the use of the first-floor gym” but “impact noise remains a concern”.

Mr Graves notes that The Telford Langley School, one of 17 academies in the Community Academies Trust and part of the Telford Building Schools for the Future initiative, was built with investment from the NHS.

He says the site is “a strategic long-term hold” for the trust, offering “good-quality accommodation with minimal occupation costs”.

But, he adds: “Challenge to the Building Schools for the Future team on compliance has resulted in some works to upgrading [sic] the acoustic performance of partitions and doors with additional works agreed.

“This will give higher standards of privacy and dignity. The school have also agreed to manage the use of the first floor gym above the Trust’s accommodation, principally running machines, to limit the detrimental effect of impact noise.

“However, impact noise remains a concern and an overview of the service remaining need is to be made to be assured that it is fit for purpose.”

Mr Graves, the trust’s facilities and estates director, notes that the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have recently taken over the 0-25 Children’s Service at the Duce Road site.

The Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust board will receive his report when it meets tomorrow.