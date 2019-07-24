New poultry warehouse could create 100 jobs

Avara Foods Ltd, which supplies chicken, duck and turkey to supermarkets and restaurants, has applied jointly with Telford and Wrekin Council to build the storage facility on the industrial estate.

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council have objected to the plans, raising concerns about noise and light pollution and increased traffic on Horton Lane.

But council planning officers recommend the planning committee gives the green light.

In their report, they point out that the site is designated as a strategic employment area in the local plan.

“Currently, the site remains undeveloped and, being relatively flat, open ground, used in part as a pony paddock,” the authors add.

“This application seeks full planning permission for the erection of a substantial, rectangular-shaped, new industrial unit for storage and distribution purposes to the immediate north of the Furniture Link building at the northern edge of Hortonwood 65.”

The borough council was the original sole applicant, but Avara joined at a later date.

“Internally, the majority of the building would comprise racking storage,” but offices, meeting rooms and other staff facilities would be included at the south end.

“Car and cycle parking would then be positioned at the southern end of the building, comprising 190 car spaces, including 10 disability spaces, and 40 cycle spaces.”

Hadley and Leegomery Parish Council’s grounds for objection include possible “noise and light pollution emanating from the goods-handling areas, loading bay and points of access and egress”.

The parish council also accuses the transport assessment of failing to consider “the cumulative impact of the proposed developments on traffic volumes on Horton Lane”.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Planning Committee will discuss the proposal when it meets on Wednesday, July 31.