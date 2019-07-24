Advertising
Here she is: The baby girl who caused 999 commotion in Telford pavement birth
This is the beautiful bundle of joy which caused commotion in Telford yesterday when police showed up after reports of a woman screaming - only to find she had given birth.
And the baby was born on the pavement outside her home, delivered by her two grandmothers.
Neighbours had heard her pained screams and called the police yesterday morning, worried that it was a domestic assault incident.
But after rushing to the scene in Lorimer Place, High Ercall, officers found proud Paige Harker, 21, holding her newborn little girl Romi-Ann.
With no medical assistance and no way to get Paige to the hospital, her mother, Haley, and Connor's mother Kerry stepped in to help.
It was a far cry from the birth of their first child, Reilly, where Paige was safely in hospital.
