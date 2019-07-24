Here she is: The baby girl who caused 999 commotion in Telford pavement birth

And the baby was born on the pavement outside her home, delivered by her two grandmothers.

Neighbours had heard her pained screams and called the police yesterday morning, worried that it was a domestic assault incident.

Romi-Ann with her parents Connor Turner and Paige Harker, both of Telford, at The Princess Royal Hospital

But after rushing to the scene in Lorimer Place, High Ercall, officers found proud Paige Harker, 21, holding her newborn little girl Romi-Ann.

With no medical assistance and no way to get Paige to the hospital, her mother, Haley, and Connor's mother Kerry stepped in to help.

It was a far cry from the birth of their first child, Reilly, where Paige was safely in hospital.

