Eye clinic closure will be 'challenging'

The document, due to go before the Shropshire-wide Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee, says its consultation shows patients prefer having one long appointment to multiple shorter ones.

Ophthalmology services at Euston House, less than 200 metres from the railway station, have been earmarked for relocation by the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust since 2017.

A previous report by Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (Sath) deputy transformation director Tony Fox, presented to the committee in January, said the ophthalmology department was “unfit for purpose” and left patients facing “unacceptable” waits.

The new report says: “Ophthalmology has serious challenges which have prevented the department from delivering a sustainable service.”

A NHS England-chaired risk review led to Sath approving £800,000 spending to improve outpatient service at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The department moved into improved premises in June 2017.

“At the time of approval, it was highlighted that there would need to be consideration for ophthalmology to be delivered from two sites instead of three by relocating services provided at Euston House, Telford, to the Copthorne Building at the RSH and the Princess Royal Hospital,” the report continues.

The RSH Ophthalmology department saw 45,000 patient attendances in 2018-19, while just under 10,000 came to the PRH and around 3,000 to Euston House. The last time Euston House saw more attendances than the PRH was in 2015-16.

During January and February 2019, patients were surveyed about their experience of the service and 267 responses were received.

Advertising

The report adds that 85 percent of patients said they would prefer one longer appointment to several shorter ones, and many of the 115 comments received reported “difficulties using public transport from rural areas, car parking charges and lack of parking”.

These results were shared at a meeting with both boroughs’ CCGs, SaTH, Healthwatch, the RNIB and other organisations.

“The overwhelming feedback echoed the responses from the survey,” the report says.

“Having all services at the same site was more important than any travel issues that might arise.

“However, representatives recognised that, for some patients, this would be challenging.”

The Joint Health Overview and Scrutiny Committee will meet in Telford on Wednesday.