Three indecent exposures in Telford in a week

Officers have said the three incidents, which happened in Malinslee and Brookside, may be linked.

The first happened at about 5.20pm on July 14 in a wooded area near the BMX park at the back of the Church Wicketts pub and St Leonards Church in Malinslee. A man, described as white, aged in his late teens and wearing a black tracksuit and trainers, exposed himself to two teenagers.

The second incident happened around 3.30pm on July 15 in a wooded area near Brereton in Brookside. A man described as in his late 20s to early 30s wearing black clothing, black hair short on sides and longer on top, appeared to be pulling his trousers down. It's not known if he exposed himself.

The third incident happened around 3.40pm on July 17 in Blakemore in Brookside. A man was standing in the wooded area when he made a gesture to a 13-year-old girl. He is described as white, approximately 5ft 9inches tall and average build. He had slicked back black hair tied back and was wearing a short sleeve top and long trousers.

Police are looking for information about the three incidents and believe they are linked.

Any witnesses, or anyone who has information about the identity of the man, is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 541s 170719.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org