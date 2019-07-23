Councillors could pay for allowances review - even if they’ve already decided they don’t want to claim them

Parish and town councils have been contacted and told it’s a 'statutory requirement' they contribute towards a Parish Remuneration Panel review.

Some local councils set aside a small amount to ensure candidates weren’t put off from standing by the expenses involved in attending meetings and performing other duties.

But Tibberton and Cherrington Parish Council clerk John Major said it 'didn’t make sense' that his members, having decided not to have an allowance scheme, would then see £40 of their savings go towards the review.

Mr Major told members he had been contacted by a Telford and Wrekin Council officer about taking part in the PRP review, and that 15 years had elapsed since the last one.

“I went back and said ‘Our councillors don’t want any allowances, and there are a number of other councils that feel the same’,” he said.

“Apparently, there is a statutory requirement to have the review, and it’s a statutory requirement for parish councils to pay for it.

“So, of the money that you are saving by not claiming the allowance, £40 is going to be taken up by having a review. I made the point that that didn’t make sense. I say this in advance of the invoice arriving.”

Edgmond Parish Council clerk Katrina Baker received a similar message, and told members there about it at a previous meeting. She said this review asked councils to consider whether the allowance system they had was sufficient to compensate for the time and effort the role required.

She said: “The scheme currently says town and parish councils can set a limit.

“We said that up to £100 is available and it is up to you whether you want to claim it.

“Some town and parish councils say they don’t want it.”

But Ms Baker acknowledged that some town and parish councils don’t want a scheme at all, but said Edgmond Parish Council retained it as an option.

“You wouldn’t want a new councillor to come forward and not be able to attend because they can’t afford childcare, or whatever,” she said.