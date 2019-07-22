Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard welcomes latest unemployment figures

Jobless figures in The Wrekin constituency have fallen to 2.2 per cent, lower than the UK average unemployment rate of 3.8 per cent.

The number of people in The Wrekin constituency claiming unemployment benefit including universal credit has halved in the last ten years, falling from 2,008 people in April 2009 to just over 1,000 people today.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am delighted that unemployment in the Wrekin has fallen to such a low level.

"In the last ten years, hundreds more local people have enjoyed the economic independence and security that a job brings. Behind every employment statistic is a person whose self-esteem, wellbeing, economic circumstances and life chances are vastly improved by being in the workplace.

"Just as importantly, average earnings are rising faster than inflation, meaning that more people have more money in their pockets.”