Telford Town Park wins top award for fifth year running

The park is one of 1,970 places across the UK that received a Green Flag Award today, celebrating quality green spaces.

Parks are given the award for high environmental standards, good maintenance and visitor facilities.

The town park hosts regular activities like adventure golf and play equipment, as well as big milestone events like last year's Telford50 celebrations.

Telford & Wrekin Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for visitor economy, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the fifth year.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining Telford Town Park to such a high standard.

“A special thank you goes to the Friends of Telford Town Park for their valuable contribution to maintaining our park and helping it achieve such high standards of recognition.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”