School pupils finish Telford Town Park amphitheatre project

Pupils from Southall School in Dawley worked with Telford Town Park rangers for one hour per week.

They have tidied the amphitheatre and repainted all of the steps.

The children began the works in May and have volunteered every Wednesday afternoon since.

At the school’s last session volunteering in the park, Ironbridge Councillor Carolyn Healy attended to hand out medals the school had created to celebrate the pupil’s hard work and dedication to the volunteering project.

Councillor Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, said: “It’s fantastic that we can celebrate #LoveParks week with the children of Southall School.

“Their time taken to volunteer as a group at Telford Town Park is greatly appreciated.

“Volunteering projects like this help to keep the park alive and contribute to its outstanding beauty for everybody to enjoy.”

For more details about volunteering opportunities within Telford Town Park email telfordtownpark@telford.gov.uk