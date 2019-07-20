Menu

Five injured in Muxton Crash

By Sue Austin | Telford | News | Published:

Five people have been injured in a crash at Telford.

The one-vehicle accident happened when the car went out of control in Muxton Lane in Muxton at 10pm last night.

First reports from 999 calls said people were trapped in the car.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service send three crews from Telford Central and Wellington including the specialist rescue tender.

The occupants of the car were out of the vehicle when they arrived and firefighters made the vehicle safe.

It is not known how serious the injuries were.

