Appeal to keep free Telford Parkrun going

Runners who complete Telford Parkrun in the town park get numbered tokens that are used to scan against their personal barcodes and give everyone their finish times.

But recently some finish tokens haven't been scanning properly because they are too worn out.

A post on Telford Parkrun's social media said: "As you all know one of the fundamental principles of parkrun is that it is free for all, forever. However parkrun wouldn’t be possible without donations which help to purchase the kit needed for the events to function.

"We know how important your results are to you and in recent weeks we have been having multiple issues relating to worn out and missing finish tokens and the six-and-a-half-year-old laptop we use to process your results. We urgently need to replace the laptop and purchase a new set of finish tokens.

"We can’t do this without some much needed funds, so we are making a rare appeal to the Telford Parkrun community to ask for donations so that we can continue to provide accurate results in a timely manner.

"Whether you donate £1 or more, every bit will go towards keeping Telford running.

"Thanks in advance for supporting all Telford parkrunners."

To donate, visit parkrun.org.uk/telford/aboutus online or email accounts@parkrun.com saying that you intend to make a donation for Telford Parkrun.

Since the appeal was made on Tuesday, more than 70 people have already donated.