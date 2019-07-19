Crews tackle outdoor fires in Telford and Much Wenlock

Firefighters were called to Chiltern Gardens, in Dawley, on Wednesday, following reports of a fire in the open.

Operations and fire investigation officers also attended and a hose reel and a thermal imaging camera was used to put out the flames and smoke at about 1.15pm.They left the scene at 2pm.

Meanwhile, in Much Wenlock crews used buckets of water and specialist sacks to put out a small grass fire at Gaskell Recreation Ground, in Farley Road, at 2pm on the same day. One crew from Telford Central attended this incident and left shortly after 2.30pm.