Wellington sculptor showcasing art at Telford Shopping Centre

But Jacob Chandler, of Wellington, says he couldn’t have done it without the support of people in the town.

The 24-year-old has been commissioned to create a mystery sculpture for the shopping centre which will be revealed in the coming months.

“One of my primary objectives is to make art accessible to those that don’t frequent a gallery,” Jacob said.

“I believe enjoying art should be for all, not just a select group.

One of Jacob's sculptures

“The Telford Shopping Centre sculpture which I’m currently working on fits perfectly with this philosophy. Its location at the entrance to the new Fashion Quarter, with tantalising glimpses from the ring road, will hopefully pull people in for a closer look.”

In the years that Jacob has been pursuing his art, he has always been able to rely on businesses in the area to back him.

“The goodwill out there has surprised me," he added.

“When I started playing with sculpture eight years ago NBC Group allowed me free access to their skip, which at 16 seemed like an Aladdin’s cave of metal off-cuts and reject parts.

Another of Jacob's sculptures

“Rollason’s non ferrous yard also had a lure for me. Donations of scrap bronze allowed me to make my first pour in my parents’ back garden – the outcome was somewhat more explosive than I had hoped for but all lived to tell the tale.

“The construction of the Telford Shopping Centre sculpture, my biggest paneled piece to date, has posed some technical challenges but once again local industry has risen to support.”

He said businesses including the 3D Measurement Company, Grainger and Worrall and LaserShape had provided support or tools for the project.

An exhibition of Jacob’s current work will be showcased in the Fashion Quarter until August 11, and he will be giving workshops and talks during that time.