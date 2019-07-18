Menu

Tribute to former Shropshire newspaper editor Brian Mason

By Toby Neal | Telford | News

A celebration of the life of former Shropshire newspaper editor Brian Mason will be held on August 3 at Telford Hornets Rugby Club in Hinkshay Road, Dawley.

Brian Mason

Arrangements are being finalised, but it is expected to take the form of a secular service with tributes from family and friends, interspersed with some of his favourite music.

There will be a collection in aid of his favourite charities.

Brian Mason, standing left, in 1976 with others from the original team of volunteers who set up the West Shropshire Talking Newspaper

The event is at 1pm for 1.30pm and all are welcome.

Brian, who was the first editor of the Telford Journal, died on holiday in the Ukraine last month, aged 79.

Brian in 1969, with some village news sent in on the back of a recycled frying pan label

For almost 20 years he was training manager for the Midland News Association, training journalists for the Shropshire Star, Express & Star, and other company publications.

He was also a founder of the Shropshire Talking Newspaper for the blind and partially sighted. Among many other roles, he was vice president of Telford Hornets.

Toby Neal

By Toby Neal
Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

