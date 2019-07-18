Search for Telford & Wrekin Council's new chief executive begins

Applicants need to be a dynamic leader who can help deliver an ambitious vision for the future, the council said.

It comes just days after it was announced that current managing director Richard Partington was to leave his role.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said they wanted someone who could generate new income streams and find investment for the town.

"Telford and Wrekin is a great place to live, work, visit and do business," said Councillor Davies.

"The council is now looking for a dynamic and experienced leader to take the council and the borough forward and on to the next level.

"We are seeking a person who can build on the innovation of the past and adapt to the challenging and changing nature of local government, while ensuring residents and communities are at the heart of what we as a council do day in and day out.

"You’ll be exploring new models of service delivery, and generating new income streams to limit cuts to our front-line services. We will also lobby government for a fairer funding deal and for investment in our borough as Telford moves from ‘new town’ to ‘young town’."

Challenging

Advertising

Councillor Davies said the work would be challenging, but also very rewarding: "It goes without saying that the successful applicant will have a real opportunity to lead and drive change.

"They will also have the support of a passionate, hard working group of members and colleagues. The work will be challenging, varied, exciting and above all rewarding, and knowing our staff and management teams, with some fun along the way too."

Applicants must email directorrecruitment@telford.gov.uk for a recruitment pack.

The closing date for applications is 10am on September 2.

Advertising

Selection activities for shortlisted candidates will take place on September 5 and 6.

Mr Partington was appointed as managing director fo Telford & Wrekin Council in 2011.

The council said his departure was a mutually agreed decision.

Until a new appointment is made Jonathan Rowe, director of customer, neighbourhood and well-being services will be the council’s interim chief operating officer.