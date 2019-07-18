Fire wrecks house on Telford estate

Crews rushed to the blaze at Gittens Drive in Aqueduct, Telford just after 8.50pm last night.

Three fire engines were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington. All people were accounted for.

A fire service spokesman said: "Fire had spread 100 per cent to the first floor and 25 per cent to the second floor.

"Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, one covering jet, one short extension ladder, one thermal imaging camera and one positive pressure ventilation fan."