Woman injured in three-car Telford crash

The smash involving a black Audi, Ford Focus and Ford Fiesta happened at about 1.15pm at the Ketley Brook roundabout off Bennetts Bank.

The injured woman, in her 40s, was travelling in the silver coloured Fiesta, which suffered rear damage.

Ambulance and police officers attended the scene.

Murray MacGregor, West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "We were called out by the police at about 1.30pm. The crew has taken a woman in her 40s to the Princess Royal Hospital.

"Her injuries are not believed to be serious."