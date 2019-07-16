Telford firefighters rescue children trapped in cars

Firefighters were sent to a car park in The Wharfage, Ironbridge to release a two-year-old on Monday morning.

It happened at about 11.43am, and took a crew from Telford Central about 20 minutes to get into the vehicle.

Three hours later, another crew from Tweedale was sent to Burford in Brookside, Telford, to reports of two children locked in a car.

It happened at about 3.50pm. Firefighters used small gear to get into the car and had freed them by 4.20pm.