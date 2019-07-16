Telford electricity pylon man's injuries life threatening

Emergency services were told that a child had possibly suffered an electric shock at just before 7am on Saturday.

But when they arrived, ambulance crews treated a man in his 20s for serious injuries before taking him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Murray McGregor, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 6.59am to Whitchurch Drive, Ketley, to reports that a child had possibly suffered an electric shock and fallen off a pylon.

"When we got there we treated a man aged in his 20s for serious injuries and he was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with life-threatening injuries."

Some nearby homes and businesses temporarily lost power at around 7am and the traffic lights remained off at the Ketley Brook island at 11.30am, but all nearby roads were back open by mid morning.

Police officers stayed at the scene throughout the morning, where a stretch of pavement that connects Whitchurch Drive and Holyhead Road was cordoned off.