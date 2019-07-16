Menu

Advertising

Telford electricity pylon man's injuries life threatening

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

The injuries suffered by a man who suffered an electric shock on a pylon in Telford were life threatening.

An aerial view showing the Ketley Brook Island in Telford. Police cordoned off an area next to an electricity pylon. Photo: Google

Emergency services were told that a child had possibly suffered an electric shock at just before 7am on Saturday.

But when they arrived, ambulance crews treated a man in his 20s for serious injuries before taking him to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

Murray McGregor, of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 6.59am to Whitchurch Drive, Ketley, to reports that a child had possibly suffered an electric shock and fallen off a pylon.

"When we got there we treated a man aged in his 20s for serious injuries and he was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with life-threatening injuries."

Some nearby homes and businesses temporarily lost power at around 7am and the traffic lights remained off at the Ketley Brook island at 11.30am, but all nearby roads were back open by mid morning.

Police officers stayed at the scene throughout the morning, where a stretch of pavement that connects Whitchurch Drive and Holyhead Road was cordoned off.

Telford Local Hubs News
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News