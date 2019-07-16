Menu

Advertising

Closures on Telford's busiest road to halt for a week from tomorrow

By Mat Growcott | Telford | News | Published:

The temporary road closures on one of Telford's busiest roads will end for almost a week after tomorrow.

The A442 Queensway

The Stirchley Interchange to Brockton Loop on the A442 Queensway, known as the EP, will be closed from 7pm until 7am tonight.

Tomorrow the Brockton loop to Brockton roundabout will be shut from 7pm until 7am.

Closures on the EP will then stop for six days, until they begin again next Tuesday.

Lane one and two at Stirchley Interchange and at Randlay Interchange will be closed on July 23 from 7pm until 6am.

The insider lane at Trench Lock Interchange will be closed from 12am until 5am on the same day.

Then on July 24, both lanes of Wombridge Interchange and Hollinswood Interchange will be closed from 7pm until 6am.

One lane will be closed at Hollinsgate and Brockton roundabout to Sutton Hill roundabout on the same time from 7pm until 7am.

Work is also going on along other roads in the town, including the A464, A4169, A5, A518, A5223, B4373 and B5072.

Work is expected to run until July 31. Full details can be found at bit.ly/2WQDVWd

Telford Local Hubs News Transport
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News