Closures on Telford's busiest road to halt for a week from tomorrow

The Stirchley Interchange to Brockton Loop on the A442 Queensway, known as the EP, will be closed from 7pm until 7am tonight.

Tomorrow the Brockton loop to Brockton roundabout will be shut from 7pm until 7am.

Closures on the EP will then stop for six days, until they begin again next Tuesday.

Lane one and two at Stirchley Interchange and at Randlay Interchange will be closed on July 23 from 7pm until 6am.

The insider lane at Trench Lock Interchange will be closed from 12am until 5am on the same day.

Then on July 24, both lanes of Wombridge Interchange and Hollinswood Interchange will be closed from 7pm until 6am.

One lane will be closed at Hollinsgate and Brockton roundabout to Sutton Hill roundabout on the same time from 7pm until 7am.

Work is also going on along other roads in the town, including the A464, A4169, A5, A518, A5223, B4373 and B5072.

Work is expected to run until July 31. Full details can be found at bit.ly/2WQDVWd