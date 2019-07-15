Top award for local historian Neil

Neil Clarke, who lives in Little Wenlock, was nominated for the award by the Broseley Local History Society.

It was presented by Professor Caroline Barron, the president of the association.

Neil was a founder member when the society at Broseley was formed as the Wilkinson Society in 1972.

The name was changed in 1997 to reflect its main purpose – the research, preservation and promotion of Broseley’s unique heritage.

He has been for many years editor of the society journal and a member of the Wrekin Local Studies Forum, a forum of 18 organisations in and around Telford.

Neil grew up in Madeley, and his background is in teaching. He was deputy head of the Manor School at Hadley, and became head of The Lakelands School in Ellesmere in 1987.

He has written a number of books about aspects of Shropshire local history, and has a particular interest in the transport and industrial history of the East Shropshire coalfield.

He has been involved in a number of local history groups, including as chairman of the Wellington group.

Advertising

He is also often called upon to give talks on his particular areas of interest by both local societies and academic institutions.

The personal achievement award, presented at a local history day at Conway Hall in London, is for local historians who have made significant voluntary contributions to the subject, are beacons of good practice, who have gone the extra mile, and have encouraged others and generated enthusiasm and interest in local history.

The association only makes up to six such awards each year.