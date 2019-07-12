Firefighters tackle Telford house blaze

Crews attended the blaze on the ground floor of a mid-terrace home in Selbourne, Sutton Hill at about 9.20pm on Thursday and later said everyone from the property was accounted for.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service sent three appliances from Telford Central and Tweedale as well as operations and fire investigation officers.

Fire crews used four sets of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, a covering 45mm jet and a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire by about 10pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police were also on the scene.

An ambulance and paramedic officer were sent at about 9.35pm but were stood down upon arrival.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and anyone with any information should call West Mercia Police on 101.

Shrewsbury Fire Station manager, Craig Jackson tweeted: "This evening crews from @SFRS_Telfordctl Tweedale @SFRS_Control and colleagues from police and ambulance dealt with a property fire in #Suttonhill.

"This was made persons due to initial info however crews quickly extinguished the fire and cleared the property.

"If you have any information regarding the below incident please call 101. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation."