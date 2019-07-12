Child labour theme put young imaginations to work

The annual competition received 320 entries from pupils aged from seven to 13 who, they say, displayed a creative mix of imagination along with the use of historical sources.

“The lives of children in 1900 were undoubtedly much harder than today and the entries reflected this” said Jim Clarke, vice chairman of the Friends.

"Some took the view that life was nasty, short and brutal and made sure the main characters in their entry suffered every conceivable accident known to mankind!”

David de Haan, who chairs the Friends, said: “The range of entries was as broad as it was varied.

"It was good to receive entries from schools that had not previously participated in the competition, which uses the museum’s large photographic record of past life in the Gorge.

"Our aim for the future is to encourage an even wider interest from both the schools in and around the Gorge as well as those in the wider Telford area for it is through such activities as this that the Friends support the museum in its wider role of developing an awareness and interest in the heritage of the Ironbridge Gorge.”

Prizewinners were: Primary Schools (Key Stage 2), first, Kiera Mortleman (John Wilkinson Primary School); second, Abigail Wood (John Wilkinson Primary School).

Secondary schools (Key Stage 3), first, Emily Hadley (William Brookes School); second, Lucas J. Fox (William Brookes School); third, Charlotte Toogood (Newport Girls High School)

The winning entries will be on display in the Toll House on the Iron Bridge, with free entry, between July 14 and 31.