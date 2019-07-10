Danny to take on The Wrekin 24 times in 24-hour charity fundraiser

Danny Seabury, from Wellington, said it will be a challenge of endurance as he sets off on July 27.

The 40-year-old is raising money for Severn Hospice after seeing the care it provided to his friend Alec Webster’s wife last year.

The Shropshire charity, which provides care for people with terminal illness, looked after Samantha Webster, and its support meant that her and Alec were able to get married before she died.

Samantha and Alec Webster at their hospice wedding

Danny, who runs as a member of Lawley Running Club, said his training was coming to an end.

“I’m starting to ease off as we get nearer the time, I don’t want to do myself in before I even set off," he said.

“I’ve done a few weeks of eight laps up and down and I’m averaging about 30 to 45 minutes, so the pace isn’t a problem, it’ll just be whether bits of my body start falling off or not.

“Getting my stamina up has been the focus with plenty of steady runs and I’m hoping to be able to mooch up and down an hour at a time.”

Should anything scupper his efforts, Danny said, that like many, his knees could be his downfall.

"At the end of the day it’ll be a coin toss, I’ll either complete it or I won’t,” he added.

“I’m an averagely fit 40-year-old and play some five-a-side, but my knees have always been my biggest problem. I drive an automatic car as my left knee seizes up otherwise. I can walk and run on it fine though so hopefully it won’t be a problem.

“The support I’ve had from friends and family has been superb and I’m expecting some to join me at parts along the way.”

Danny set himself a target of £1,500 and has a collection box at Halfway House on the Wrekin.

People can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/dannyseabury24in24wrekintrek