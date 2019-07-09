Throwlines being installed at Telford lakes in safety drive

In a joint move involving Telford & Wrekin Council, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service and the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner, the boards will appear in areas that attract a lot of visitors.

The first to be unveiled was at Blue Pool, to be followed by Withy Pool and Stirchley Pool in Hinkshay.

Councillor Hilda Rhodes, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for parks, green spaces and the natural environment said: “These lakes are dangerously cold and in places deep with undercurrents.

“These boards and throwlines are there in case of an emergency to help anyone who ends up in the water.”

James Bainbridge, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service’s prevention team manager, said: “We respond to a significant number of water-related incidents each year and outcomes are often linked to the speed at which rescues can be made.

“These water rescue throwline boards offer members of the public a quick and simple method of ensuring we send the right resources to the right location, as well as providing an instantly available rescue method that may save a life.

“We’re pleased to be able to work with our local partners to improve water safety in Telford and Wrekin and look forward to adding more boards at other high-risk sites in the future.”

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “As commissioner I am committed to building safer communities, and improving water safety is a key part of this. The installation of these throwlines is one example.”