Tributes paid to 'warm and caring' former mayor from Telford

Shirley Bradley served Wrekin District Council as a Labour councillor representing Hollinswood and Randlay.

She served as mayor from 1996 to 1997.

Her daughter Nicole said Mrs Bradley passed away suddenly at the Princess Royal Hospital on June 23 where she was admitted after taking ill with a chest infection.

Miss Bradley, 47, said: “So many people thought the world of her. She really helped a lot of people during her time in office. She ran Brookside Community Centre for about a decade and community work was one of her passions.

“She did a lot for charity too including supporting patients’ transport services.

“She loved it and she loved being in the middle of people’s lives and what went on the community.

“She loved her family more than anything. She was a feisty person and if she thought someone was being wronged, she would stand up for them.

“Her death was sudden and has come as a shock to us. We weren’t expecting her to go. She had previously overcome various health battles including cancers which she survived.”

Mrs Bradley, who was born in Manchester, moved to Newport as a young woman where she met her first husband Frank Donmall.

She later married Wilfred Bradley in 1971. Mr Bradley passed away aged 79, in 2015. The Bradleys lived for many years, in Birchmore, Brookside, before Shirley moved to the Oakwood complex in Wellington.

She is survived by five children Nicole, Lisa, Mark, Shirlie(cor) and Jeremy plus 14 grandchildren.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader Councillor Richard Overton said: “Shirley was such a lovely lady, who was a great representative for Hollinswood & Randlay.

“Shirley loved to promote Telford and had an exceptional year as chairman of the old Wrekin District Council. I first met Shirley on the national marches against the closure of the coal mines in the early 1990s.She was warm, caring and very supportive of youngsters becoming involved in politics.”

Details of the funeral will be announced soon.