Telford students become health role models for younger generation

The scheme is being piloted by students at The Telford Langley School. A group of 19 student pupils received training to become health champions and have been sharing their knowledge with children at Newdale and Old Park primary schools.

They have been learning about oral health, mental health and healthy eating and exercise. Puppets have also been used to help communicate with the younger children.

On Tuesday, 140 pupils from the primary schools, together with their parents, were invited to a session on internet safety at Telford Langley.

Emma Judd, a science teacher at Telford Langley, who is running the health champion scheme, said: “In the final session they have been learning about being safe on social media and cyber bullying has come up as well. The health champions have had to research the subjects and plan their presentations. Funding has gone down for school nurses but this is a way of getting the information across the students.”

Ms Judd said as well as the primary schoolchildren gaining a lot of new information from each sessions, the student health champions were also developing their own skills.

“These include communication, teamwork, leadership and working with young children,” she added.

“The students at The Telford Langley School have become role models to the younger pupils.

“The older students have been building their confidence and it has been received really well.

“We will be continuing this next year. We are also hoping to roll it out to more schools.”