Streets ahead as Telford's roads rated among best in the country

Telford & Wrekin Council has said it is investing £10 million in its roads and footpaths over the year, and has highlighted the findings of the 2018 National Transport and Highways Survey.

It concluded that the borough had one of the best main road networks – A roads – in the country, with one per cent requiring maintenance. That is compared against regional and national averages of three per cent.

It also found that the borough has the best condition of an unclassified road network in the West Midlands with only nine per cent of the highways requiring maintenance.

The next closest is Staffordshire with 11 per cent, while the regional and national average figure is 17 per cent.

Telford & Wrekin Council is ranked 16th nationally for overall satisfaction out of 113 highway authorities.

Councillor David Wright, cabinet member for transport, said: “The survey is a very useful measure to see how we are performing both in the public’s mind and compared with other councils, at a time when transport and highways budgets are under increasing strain.

“While the picture is generally a positive one, particularly for the condition of roads compared with other areas, it highlights that there is still plenty more for us to do.

“That is why we are continuing through the Pride in Our Community programme to invest more in improving roads and footpaths in the borough.

“A quality transport network is absolutely key to helping create a better borough and is a very strong selling point for businesses looking to invest in the borough.”