Company gives homeless somewhere to Stay

By Mark Andrews | Telford | News

A computer business has teamed up with a Shropshire housing charity to provide homeless and vulnerable people with somewhere to live.

Hedley Corcoran of Midland Computers hands over a £2,000 cheque to Helen Burton (left) and Kay Bennett of Stay Telford

Midland Computers has donated £2,000 to Stay Telford, which will use the money to set up a house that will accommodate three homeless people.

The house of multiple occupation will provide people with somewhere to live as they take the first step to leaving homelessness behind forever.

Hedley Corcoran, managing director of Halesfield-based Midland Computers, said: “We are partnering with Stay to help tackle the homeless crisis and give back to our community.

"Having a place to live is a basic need but having a home is more than a place to live. It’s a place where you find support, comfort and security.

"Partnering with Stay means that we can help ensure that some of the most vulnerable people in our local community can get their lives back on track

and have a place to call home.”

Kay Bennett, operations support administrator at Stay Telford, said: “We are incredibly grateful that Midland Computers has selected Stay Telford to benefit from its generous

support."

