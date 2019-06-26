Controversial Telford supermarket camera signs plan backed by planners

Planning permission for automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera at the Morrisons store on Gresham Drive, Lawley, was refused by councillors in December, but that decision is currently being appealed.

This week Telford and Wrekin Council's planning committee will consider the signage application submitted by Wm Morrisons Supermarkets Plc, which originally proposed 23 signs but scaled it down to 19 then the current number following “officers’ concerns”.

A report before the committee recommends they approve the application for seven signs measuring seven square feet and four smaller ones.

“The proposed signage would be to advertise the presence of automatic number plate recognition cameras within the site,” the report authors add.

“A previous planning application for the erection of an ANPR camera within the application site had been submitted in 2018, which was subsequently refused planning permission.”

The report notes that the camera “was proposed to restrict the time in which customers could park in the car park” to a maximum of three hours.

Petition

Submitted by Euro Car Parks and refused on December 7, it is currently subject to a planning appeal.

Advertising

The report states: “A previous signage application was also submitted alongside that application which was also refused advertisement consent by the local planning authority,” the report says, adding that that application was for 23 signs.

"This new application originally sought consent for 19, but “the scheme has since been amended to lower the number of signs following officers raising concerns.”

Two letters of support, 102 of objection and a 600-name petition were received by the planning department.

Some of the objectors’ points are that “parking and highway safety along Birchfield Way is already congested, causing issues which will be exacerbated” and that the car park is used by visitors to many businesses in the area, including shops, a nursery and a doctor’s surgery “and is not solely for use by Morrisons customers”.

Advertising

The report says: “Whilst the Local Planning Authority are grateful for the input of local residents, officers can only consider concerns raised which are material planning considerations.

“Unfortunately these are not, and therefore have not been considered when making a recommendation for this application.”

The Telford and Wrekin Planning Committee will discuss the proposal when it meets on Wednesday. Council officers recommend they vote in favour.