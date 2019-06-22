Telford's main roads set for overnight clean

The council’s highways crews will join forces with its grounds and cleansing crews to undertake the work, which will be phased over four weeks, starting with the A442 Queensway on Monday, July 8.

Tasks will include gully cleaning, grass cutting, hedge cutting, tree works, litter picking, road sweeping, street light replacements, and repairs to the carriageway and roadside barriers.

As well as the A442, crews will be cleaning up stretches of the A464, A4169, A5, A518, A5223, B4373 and B5072.

There will be a number of temporary, overnight road closures during the fortnight to allow crews to safely undertake the work and minimise disruption to motorists.

Most closures will be from 7pm to 7am.

Disruption

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council cabinet member for the pride programme, said: “Our crews are working hard to keep our borough clean and tidy. Work on major routes such as these is a particular challenge though, as road closures are needed so that crews can safely access the areas to get the work done.

“We tidy up the major routes twice a year, but this time the road closures will be overnight, so we are hoping to keep disruption to motorists to a minimum.”

Details on the work from July 8 to 31, including details of each closure, are available at telford.gov.uk/info/20488/planned_projects_and_maintenance