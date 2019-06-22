Builders chosen for final phase of Telford village development

Lightmoor Village's final 300 homes will be built by Jessup Brothers, completing the site which already has 638 dwellings completed and 99 more in development.

Homes England and the Bournville Village Trust announced this week they have appointed Jessup Brothers to carry out the work for the 300 homes and a new park.

Pete Richmond, chief executive of the Bournville Village Trust, said: “Lightmoor is one of Telford’s most significant housing developments of the last decade with its own community and distinct identity.

"This last phase isn’t just a key milestone in the wider development but will provide 300 new homes for social rent, private rent and sale, helping to create an inclusive and mixed community that meets local housing need.

"We are really pleased to be working with both Homes England and Jessup Brothers, which has a proven track record of developing great places to live across the Midlands, to deliver the final part of Lightmoor.”

Stephen Kinsella, executive director for land at Homes England, said: “We are committed to building strength and depth across the house building sector and working with ambitious partners to unlock land.

"Lightmoor Village is the result of a collaborative partnership with Bournville Village Trust and I’m delighted to see SME developer Jessup Brothers playing a role in delivering much needed new homes in Telford.”

Martin Rogers, land manager for Jessup Brothers, said: “We are delighted to have been selected to deliver over 300 homes at Lightmoor and are now working to secure reserved matters for this high-quality development.

"Jessup are working with Bournville Village Trust who will take some of the properties and manage the open spaces created, which will link into existing open space under BVT management.”

Lightmoor Village, near Horsehay, also contains its own primary school, GP facilities and nursery.