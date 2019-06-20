Homes plan for 'only green area' in town

Homes England have applied for outline permission to build the detached and semi-detached houses at Moor Farm, between Majestic Way and the Ironbridge Way path.

A design statement by their application agent acknowledges the six-acre field’s proximity to the Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds Local Nature Reserve, but says building there is acceptable as a “natural extension” to nearby residential streets.

Within two days of the application notice being posted, 20 of the homes’ would-be neighbours had lodged written objections, also citing road safety concerns.

Agent Jack Beaumont, in a design statement supporting the Homes England application, writes: “The site is accessed off Majestic Way and comprises open grassland with treed boundaries to the south, west and north for the most part with the residential areas of Widewaters Close and Hazelwood Drive immediately beyond that.

“Adjoining the western boundary of the site is the Ironbridge Way public right of way and the Dawley Pools and Pit Mounds Local Nature Reserve which was formally adopted in January 2019.”

He said the site is located “within the urban area of Telford” and “forms a natural extension to the surrounding residential area”, but consideration should be given to the proximity of the nature reserve.

A site notice advertising the plans was posted on June 17. By the end of June 19, 20 residents of nearby streets had already lodged objections online.

One resident of Majestic Way wrote that his street is “already heavily used”.

“People use it as a rat-run to skip traffic on other routes,” he added.

“These houses will only add to the situation”.

A Hazelwood resident said: “The visibility is already very poor on this stretch of road and makes it unsafe to cross.”

A resident of the same street wrote: “I see many dog walkers and children fussing the horses around that area – mine included.

“This field also backs onto the nature reserve, which is full of lovely walks and wild animals. A building site so close is not ideal.”

A Gittens Drive resident added: “This is the only green area in Aqueduct and needs to be kept like this. More houses are not needed in Aqueduct.”

The Homes England plan is under consultation until July 8. Dawley Hamlets Parish Council will be consulted, and the Telford and Wrekin Council planning department will make its decision at a later date.