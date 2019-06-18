Zoe sheds the weight to stay out of surgery

Zoe Gregg, aged 47, weighed 19st 7lb and was told that if she didn’t lose weight, the decision to have weight loss surgery would be made for her. Zoe said: “At every hospital check-in, I was told to lose weight.”

Before that decision was taken out of her hands, Zoe, from Telford, decided in July 2017 to join Weight Watchers, now WW.

Zoe has suffered with sleep apnoea for over 10 years and has to use a machine to help her sleep. Although she still has her machine, Zoe said that losing seven and a half stone has improved her breathing while sleeping.

Joining the gym where she runs, and swimming two to three times a week, have both helped with Zoe’s weight loss.

In addition to exercising regularly, Zoe changed what she ate and started eating a balanced diet.

She said: "I can use up all my weeklies on a special occasion or spread them out over the week. I also have to cater for an adult son with special dietary needs when he is home from university, but I find that now I am on WW it is easier to make those alterations, and when we are having something he can't have he is good at taking care of his own meals. It totally fits with our family’s lifestyle.

"I know my go-to meals in a number of the national chains and if we need something fairly quick we head to one of the local carveries, as I can have roast turkey breast, fill my plate with vegetables and only count points for a Yorkshire pudding, gravy and roast potato, which I find is more than enough."

Now Zoe has set herself a list of 50 must do things, one of which is to complete a wild swim in Ellesmere Lake this summer. Zoe has also signed up for 5k and 10k races, and a first half marathon in October.