County charities receive share of £1 million fund

Telford Street Pastors, Shrewsbury Food Hub, and Shrewsbury & Newport Canals Trust each received money through the Movement For Good fund. The Bucknell branch of Caring for God's Acre, which is dedicated to conserving burial grounds in south Shropshire, also received a donation.

And applications open today for further grants of up to £50,000 in the next phase of the scheme.

The Movement For Good is run by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical, which invited members of the public to nominate causes close to their hearts.

Of the schemes nominated, 500 were chosen at random to receive donations of £1,000.

Applications open today for the next phase of the project, where a further 10 charities from across the UK will be chosen to receive grants of £50,000 for the advancement of education, skills, arts, culture and heritage, as well as citizenship or community development.

The closing date for nominations in July 26, and the successful charities will be announced on September 30.

Ecclesiastical chief executive Mark Hews thanked the people of Shropshire who nominated charities.

“We have seen a fantastic public response to our Movement for Good awards," he said.

Advertising

"It’s clear that people care deeply about good causes in their region.

Ecclesiastical, which specialises in the faith, heritage and fine art sectors, donates all its profits to charity.

Mr Hews added: “Our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

"We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”

Advertising

Owned by a charity, Ecclesiastical is the only financial services group that exists to give all its profits to charity. It has given £100million to charity over the past five years and is the fourth largest corporate giver in the UK1.

For further information on the Movement for Good Awards and for a full list of winning charities, visit: www.ecclesiastical.com/movement-for-good